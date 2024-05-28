San Marcos Wide Receiver Jace Nix makes college commitment live on GMSD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Jace Nix is one of the most dynamic receivers in San Diego county. The San Marcos senior had several scholarship offers on the table. The final three came down to San Jose State, Fresno State, and Montana. All teams that look to throw it around the lot a ton. Which suits Nix lovely since he can play outside on either side of the formation. Or he can lineup in the slot and create mismatches against linebackers or safeties or possibly another defensive back.

Nix, decided to play at San Jose State for the Spartans. A university in the mountain west conference that will play against San Diego State. Nix, concluded his junior campaign with some impressive numbers 56 receptions for 991 yards with 14 receiving touchdowns. His sophomore season he racked up 63 catches for 846 yards and 13 touchdowns. 27 touchdowns in the last two years not too shabby.

