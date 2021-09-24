San Jose State vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

San Jose State vs Western Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: San Jose State (2-1), Western Michigan (2-1)

San Jose State vs Western Michigan Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

It’s a battle tested team over the last two weeks.

The Spartans put up a good fight for a bit in a 30-7 loss at USC, and then they traveled to Honolulu and survived a tough 17-13 battle against Hawaii.

Through it all, the passing game has been fine. It hasn’t been sensational, but it’s been good enough helped by a line that’s giving Nick Starkel plenty of time to work. The Western Michigan defense got hit for 415 passing yards against Pitt last week.

The Spartan defensive front isn’t quite getting into the backfield like it should, but no one’s running all that well on this group and the overall production has been fine.

Why Western Michigan Will Win

The Broncos lost the game they were supposed to against Michigan, won the game they were expected to against Illinois State, and last week pulled off the win that showed just how good it can be with a big performance against Pitt.

The defense hasn’t been a rock, but the offense has been fantastic at controlling the clock and the tempo – that’s not San Jose State’s game.

Be stunned if the Broncos don’t have the ball for well over 35 minutes as plays a measured style that will force San Jose State to press a bit.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s like a solid bowl matchup – like the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – that you probably wouldn’t watch, but should.

Both of these teams could win their respective conference championships.

The big problem is travel. San Jose State got a week off after the USC game, but it went to LA, back home, to Hawaii, and back home, and then to Kalamazoo.

Western Michigan will keep the offense pressing, but the Spartan lines and a decent, efficient day from Starkel and the O will keep this close.

The Broncos’ ability to control the clock will take over in the fourth to close this out.

San Jose State vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 26, San Jose State 23

Line: Western Michigan -2.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

