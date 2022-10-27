San Jose State Vs Nevada: Game Preview, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction

Nevada heads up to the Bay Area to face off against San Jose State trying to snap a six game losing streak

Nevada Looking To Snap A Six Game Losing Streak Takes On San Jose State

WEEK 8: Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6, 0-4 MW) vs. San Jose State (4-2, 2-1 MW)

WHEN: Saturday, October 29th –7:30 PM PT/8:30 PM MT

TV: CBS Sports Network

STREAMING: CBS Sports Network available on the streaming sites such as Fubo and Hulu Live. (Click here to subscribe to Fubo)

RADIO: Nevada is on ESPN 94.5 in Reno and San Jose State is on KTRB 860 AM Radio

SERIES RECORD: Nevada leads the series 23-10-2. The last meeting was in 2021 in Reno when Nevada defeated San Jose State 27-21.

WEBSITES: NevadaWolfPack.com, the official Nevada athletics website | SJSU Spartans.com, the official San Jose State athletics website.

NOTES: Nevada | San Jose State

ODDS: San Jose State (-24.5)

SP+ PROJECTION: San Jose State by 17.3

FEI PROJECTION: San Jose State by 14.9

The Nevada Wolf Pack return to action on Saturday night as they travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Jose State Spartans.

The Wolf Pack are in the midst of a six game losing streak after they lost to San Diego State last Saturday 28-7. With bowl eligible pretty much out of reach, Nevada is playing out the string as they should be looking to go into the offseason with something positive to take into the offseason.

San Jose State is returning to the football field for the first time in two weeks. The Spartans game against New Mexico State last Saturday was postponed due to the death of player Camdan McWright on October 21st.

The Spartans have three former Nevada wide receivers on their team this season. Elijah Cooks, Justin Lockhart and Charles Ross are the former Wolf Pack receivers who suit up for the Spartans currently. The Spartans are 4-2 and 2-1 in the Mountain West and are tied with Fresno State and San Diego State for the top spot in the Western Division.

Can the Wolf Pack halt their six game losing streak?

Here are my three keys and a prediction for Nevada-San Jose State.

Contain San Jose State’s Top Receivers

The top three pass catchers for the Spartans this season are ex-Nevada wide receivers. Elijah Cooks (29 receptions, 542 yards, three touchdowns), Justin Lockhart ( 17 catches, 298 yards) and Charles Ross (14 receptions, 204 yards, one touchdown) are a part of a SJSU passing offense that is one of the best in the Mountain West this season.

The quarterback for the Spartans offense is former Hawaii QB Chevan Cordiero. Cordiero leads the Mountain West in passing yards with 1,610 yards passing. Cordiero also leads the conference in passing yards per game with 268 yards per game while throwing seven touchdown passess and only one interception.

The Spartans passing attack is going to present a challenge for Nevada’s defense that is actually good at pass defense (Shocking I know that this Nevada team is good at something other than forcing turnovers). The Wolf Pack are ranked 33rd in the nation in passing yards allowed and have recorded 10 interceptions. For Nevada to win the secondary must be at their best defending the pass and also put pressure on Cordeiro.

The Spartans are giving up an average of 3.67 sacks a game this season (11th in the Mountain West) so it is up to Nevada’s front four to pressure the Spartans offensive line and most importantly, the Nevada secondary to contain the Spartans top receivers.

Neutralize San Jose State’s defensive line

Welcome to the broken record section of 2022 Nevada Football where I tell you, the reader at home, that the Wolf Pack’s offensive line is bad for the second straight season.

Are you ready?

Here we Go

The Nevada Wolf Pack offensive line is still bad and last week against the Aztecs was further proof of that. The Aztec defensive line had their way with the Wolf Pack offensive line on Saturday. Nevada could not run block to provide running lanes for their running backs nor could they protect Nate Cox and Shane Illingworth.

The only time Nevada’s offensive line was a morass of sorry was when Illingworth took over late in the second quarter when the Wolf Pack offense put up a great 14 play, 85 yard drive that ended when Illingworth connected with Spencer Curtis for a 20 yard touchdown pass.

And after that drive, it was back to Nevada’s offensive line looking worse than hearing Christmas music and it is not even Halloween yet (Note: I do enjoy Christmas music, but not just days before Halloween)

Now the Wolf Pack offensive line must deal with San Jose State’s defensive line that is a very good unit. The Spartans top defensive linemen are Vilami Fehoko, Cade Hall and Lando Grey. Those three players have combined for 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss this season. The Spartans also have Tre Jenkins who has recorded only one sack but has recorded five tackles for loss.

San Jose State’s defensive line is talented and Nevada’s porous offensive line will be in trouble if they don’t find a way to neutralize SJSU’s defensive line. For the Wolf Pack to have any chance against the Spartans the offensive coaching staff for Nevada must scheme a way to get past SJSU’s defensive line.

Good luck Coach Wilson and the Nevada offensive coaching staff. Also a note for Coach Wilson and the Nevada staff, a dime store advice for you fellows: Recruit heavily on the offensive line via transfer portal or recruiting trail and get more physical on the offensive line.

Try to find a jolt on offense (and build on that)

Nevada’s offense was struggling with Nate Cox at quarterback early against SDSU. (What a surprise, the Wolf Pack offense struggling.)

Then Coach Wilson benches Cox in favor of Shane Illingworth and Illingworth did guide Nevada on that 14 play touchdown drive that cut the Aztec lead to 13-7 at the half.

After that with Illingworth running the Wolf Pack offense in the second half , the offense struggled once again. Illingworth completed 14 of 25 passes for one interception after that scoring drive. Nevada’s offense was failed to move the ball either in the air or on the ground.

Nevada’s offense must somehow get the offense going and then maintain that if they are going to stand any chance of winning on Saturday. No matter if the quarterback is Nate Cox, Shane Illingworth or AJ Bianco, the Wolf Pack must do better on offense.

A sad fact for Nevada’s passing offense this season is this: The Wolf Pack’ have recorded a grand total of three passing touchdowns this season. That is third worst among FBS teams (Iowa has two and UMass has one)

When it comes to regular or advanced statistics, if you are ranked anywhere near UMass, then you may have a terrible football team.

Congratulations Nevada, you are near the bottom with UMass football.

Final Score Prediction:

San Jose State 35 Nevada 14.

Despite Nevada losing six in a row, the Wolf Pack as a whole are going forward with their experienced players and the players staying positive. All jokes aside about how bad Nevada is this season, this team has stayed positive and played hard despite the losing streak and that is something to be admired and respected that they are not giving up when it is so easy to just mail it in.

The problem is Nevada is not a good football team and the Wolf Pack do not have the talent to go up against anyone in the Mountain West especially teams like SJSU who have championship aspirations.

Nevada will put up a fight and stay positive but all of that won’t matter when it comes to the scoreboard. Nevada will lose their seventh game in a row on Saturday against the San Jose State.

