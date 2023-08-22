San Jose State reporter previews USC’s season opener vs the Spartans

It is game week. Those four simple words are the words college football fans love to hear and read. We have a college football game to preview this week at USC. The Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the two high-profile national programs with a game in Week Zero on August 26. Notre Dame plays Navy in the morning. USC hosts San Jose State late in the afternoon at 5 p.m. in Los Angeles this Saturday.

You want a San Jose State preview? We are here to help. We joined our friend Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football for our regular Monday night show. Our first segment was a San Jose State game preview with SJSU reporter Matt Weiner of The Spear, which covers San Jose State athletics.

Matt Weiner went in depth on the Spartans’ roster and its various position groups. We spent plenty of time breaking down the matchup between the San Jose State offense and the USC defense.

Here’s the full show, with the SJSU preview leading things off:

