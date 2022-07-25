San Jose State Football: Kyle Harmon Named To Butkus Award Watch List

Could a Spartan lay claim to being the nation’s top linebacker this fall?

A hard-hitting star is in the hunt.

College football’s watch list season rolled on this morning with the unveiling of the Butkus Award watch list. Given annually to the country’s best linebacker, the roll call included just one player from the Mountain West.

San Jose State’s Kyle Harmon is the conference’s lone representative this year, on the strength of a resume he’s built as one of the country’s most ever-present tacklers. He’s finished second in the Mountain West Olinda each of the past two seasons in total tackles, including a career-high 135 takedown in 2021 that marked the most by a Spartans defender since 2017 and nearly doubled the second-most frequent tackler, Tre Jenkins, on last year’s roster.

Last year’s Butkus Award winner was Georgia’s Nakobe Dean.

