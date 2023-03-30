Five-star Texas safety narrows down list — USC is on it
USC, Oregon, and three SEC schools are the finalists in this recruitment.
USC, Oregon, and three SEC schools are the finalists in this recruitment.
That’s right: After 16 long years, the longest playoff drought the NBA has ever seen is now officially over. Light the friggin’ beam.
Clark and Boston will meet in the Final Four this weekend.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
The Bucks look primed for the postseason.
Rickie Fowler is a popular pick this week in Texas, where a win would earn him a last-second trip to Augusta National.
Jones played his best NFL seasons with the Lions before joining the Jaguars in 2021.
Fowler is enticing to back in the outright market, but offers more value as an underdog in this head-to-head matchup.
The Cowboys chose to let Elliott see his market firsthand, and even as they insist a reunion is plausible, it's more likely they'll go with a younger, fresher and cheaper player.
Mark Madsen coached Utah Valley to the WAC regular season title and a trip to the NIT semifinals this season.
Hendrick contended that NASCAR's issues with the louvers on the hoods of their cars should be with the parts supplier, not with the team.
Anthony Joshua doesn't always display the confidence and aggression his ability suggests he should. He has a chance to make a statement Saturday when he fights Jermaine Franklin on DAZN in London.
The Eagles will bring back an iconic look in 2023.
Yahoo Sports' MLB team predicts the World Series matchup, the biggest name traded and everything in between.
Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are in an MVP race for the ages.
Can anyone knock off the Astros this season?
Games will be faster, Shohei Ohtani could get traded, and the Mets went on another major spending spree. Here's what you missed during the MLB offseason.
The Mavericks need to start winning games.
Verstappen is -275 to win after storming his way through the field to finish second in Saudi Arabia.
Patrick Mahomes isn't happy about the idea.
The Blazers' very bad season will no longer feature their best player.