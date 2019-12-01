Sharks prospect scores mind-blowing goal while sitting down

The San Jose Sharks prospect netted a beauty in the Ontario Hockey League. (Twitter/OHLHockey)

Peterborough Petes forward Zach Gallant showed off some hands without using his feet.

The San Jose Sharks prospect battled for the puck on a breakaway, was knocked down and was still able to stickhandle his way around the Erie Otters goaltender.

Sharks prospect Zach Gallant just made me vomit all over my keyboard plz send lysol wipes pic.twitter.com/BLriSWpozC — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) December 1, 2019

That’s some extreme perseverance shown by Gallant to score his 14th of the season.

Disregarding the fact that he’s helpless when it comes to where he’s heading on the ice, the 20-year-old was still able to dangle his way to a goal. Unbelievable from the Petes captain.

Gallant was selected in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, but signed with the Sharks as a free agent last summer.

