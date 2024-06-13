The San Jose Sharks have promoted Ryan Warsofsky to become the team’s new head coach
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have promoted Ryan Warsofsky to become the team’s new head coach.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have promoted Ryan Warsofsky to become the team’s new head coach.
Scottie Scheffler heads into the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
After the announcement of Jerry West's death on Wednesday, the basketball world took time to pay their respects to the late legend.
Blaney appeared to run out of gas as he took the white flag.
Larson stayed in Indianapolis to run the rain-delayed Indy 500 as he was trying to be the fifth driver to run both the 500 and the 600 in the same day.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" streams on Sept. 2.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.
Owner Jeffrey Lurie is reportedly selling a minority stake in the Eagles, and Jason Kelce is interested.
A 22-2 Mavericks run in the fourth quarter nearly turned around the 2024 NBA Finals. Instead, the Celtics are one win from title No. 18.
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.