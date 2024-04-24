San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn fired after two seasons

(KRON) — San Jose Sharks General Manager Mike Grier today announced that the organization has “relieved” David Quinn of his head coaching duties, the National Hockey League said in a statement.

“After going through our end-of-the-season process of internal meetings and evaluating where our team is at and where we want our group to go, we have made the difficult decision to make a change at the head coach position,” said Grier.

Throughout his two seasons with the Sharks, Quinn posted a 41-98-25 record in 164 games.

“David is a good coach and an even better person. I would like to personally thank him for his hard work over these past two seasons. He and his staff did an admirable job under some difficult circumstances, and I sincerely appreciate how they handled the situation,” Grier said.

Before coaching, Quinn was drafted by the Minnesota North Stars before retiring due to a rare blood-clot disease. Quinn’s first head coaching job in the NHL was for the New York Rangers, where his first game and victory as a head coach was ironically against the Sharks.

On July 26, 2022, Quinn was named head coach of the San Jose Sharks.

Grier also announced that Ray Tufts, the Sharks’ longtime head athletic trainer, will not return to the team.

“Ray spent more than two decades overseeing the care and well-being of our players,” Grier said. “We thank him for his service to the organization and our players and wish him and his family the best in the future.”

