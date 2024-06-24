🚨 San Jose Earthquakes part ways with head coach Luchi Gonzalez

The San Jose Earthquakes have announced the departure of head coach Luchi Gonzalez just days after his side suffered a 6-2 defeat at the hands of LAFC.

During the past two seasons as the permanent Quakes boss, Gonzalez posted a record 13 wins, 24 draws, and 16 losses, and just three wins through 19 games this season.

“I want to thank ownership, leadership and our fans for the opportunity and the support they gave me during my time managing the Earthquakes,” Gonzalez said in an official club statement.

“I am very grateful to all the staff and players that worked hard every day to improve our situation and wish them the very best moving forward. I plan to take some time with my family to reflect and prepare for the next step in my journey.”

Assistant coach Ian Russell has been named interim head coach as the Quakes look to pull themselves off the bottom of the Western Conference.