San Francisco brewery trolls LeBron James with new 'Lebron Tears' IPA
Barebottle Brewing Company is the latest to take a stab at LeBron James after the Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in this year’s NBA Finals.
The brewery, which is based in San Francisco, is selling a new hazy IPA called “Lebron Tears.”
Lebron Tears
6.5% ABV – Hazy IPA
Little known fact: KD, Steph, and Klay take opposing teams’ hopes and dreams, and turn them into soul crushing 3-pointers. We took the tears from Sir James’ Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA, just for you. We also decided that Tears pair well with Mosaic hops. Sad!
Barebottle Brewing Company used a lowercase ‘b’ in the beer’s name to avoid trademark issues. But that did prevent it from throwing in a nice troll.
Not only did the brewery name it “Lebron Tears,” but it also referenced the Cavaliers’ Game 1 loss.
With Draymond Green having worn the Arthur fist-themed t-shirt and local police showcasing a cutout of James crying, this act is yet another addition to a long line of Golden State Warriors-related trolls of James since the playoffs wrapped up.