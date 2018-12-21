Could San Francisco's AT&T Park, home of the Giants, be the Raiders' 2019 home?

On Monday night, the Oakland Raiders might play their final game in Oakland. Or not.

The 2018 season is almost done, and we have the strange situation of not knowing where the Raiders will be in 2019 before they move to Las Vegas in 2020. Coming back to Oakland seems less likely after the city filed an antitrust and breach of contract lawsuit against the NFL and the team.

But … where then? One interesting possibility could be across the bay, in a baseball stadium.

Could the Raiders end up in San Francisco?

Raj Mathai of NBC Bay Area reported the Raiders are in talks to spend 2019 at AT&T Park, home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants. Mathai reported a team source called it a “distinct possibility.”

AT&T Park is on practically every list of the best ballparks in baseball (Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, on the other hand, isn’t making anyone’s list of best sports venues, unless you’ve been to just that one). It also has a history of hosting football games, including the XFL’s San Francisco Demons in 2001, some high-school games and college bowl games.

It’s actually a pretty cool setup for football:

The setup for the Emerald Bowl at AT&T Park in 2009. (AP)

There would also be some irony in the Oakland Raiders playing in San Francisco, while the San Francisco 49ers playing about 45 miles away in Santa Clara.

Raiders need to decide on a 2019 home

The Raiders and the NFL will have to come up with a solution. According to NBC Sports Bay Area, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said he wants the issue resolved by January or February.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has previously said the team is open to all options except San Antonio, a city that tried to land the Raiders but lost out to Las Vegas. There are pluses and minuses to San Francisco, assuming the business part of that deal could be worked out. There would be minimal upheaval for the team and coaches for the 2019 season. It would be a little odd playing in a baseball stadium, and it is a small venue by NFL standards, but it is a nice park with a great setting.

There’s probably a lot of negotiating to go before the Raiders settle on a 2019 home. But the possibility of playing at a baseball stadium in San Francisco seems as good as any.

