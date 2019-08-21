New 'San Francisco' Warriors classic uniforms appear to leak on NBA 2K20

The new NBA season still is two months away. Steph Curry is busy breathing life into the Howard University golf team, while Klay Thompson is off doing ... well, Klay things.

So, what better time to talk about jerseys then now?

The Warriors' jerseys for the upcoming season appeared to leak earlier this summer, but it appears that might not have been the full collection.

On Wednesday, "NBA 2K20" appeared to leak another jersey for the Warriors' upcoming season when they will return to San Francisco to play in Chase Center.

2K leaked the new #Warriors Classic uniform - which clearly looks like a white version of this yellow jersey! Welcome to San Francisco! #NBA pic.twitter.com/ryBrbZJcOW — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) August 21, 2019

A new twist on those classics would be pretty slick.

If the leaks are accurate, the Warriors' 2019-20 jersey lineup looks as such.

The team has not confirmed any of the leaked jerseys, although the Warriors will have a new logo next season with a more accurate depiction of the Bay Bridge.

New duds in the new building? We'll have to wait and see.

