San Francisco vs Philadelphia prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

San Francisco vs Philadelphia How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: FOX

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

[mm-video type=playlist id=01f1343a1wt7q817p7 player_id=none image=https://collegefootballnews.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

San Francisco (1-0) vs Philadelphia (1-0) Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

Well that was freaking weird.

The 49ers had the three-foot putt made against the Lions with a big lead and everything working offensively, and then the secondary took the rest of the afternoon off in the 41-33 win.

On the plus side, Jimmy Garoppolo was solid – 314 yards with plenty of big plays and no picks – and out of a backfield with seemingly 41 injured runners, Elijah Mitchell took over with a strong 104-yard, one-score day.

How efficient was San Francisco? It only ran 55 plays – to Detroit’s 84 – and scored 41 points. While all that was happening …

– Week 2 NFL Schedule, Predictions

Why Philadelphia Will Win

Philadelphia had a surprising walk in the park against Atlanta with a 32-6 road win.

Jalen Hurts was terrific – at the very least, he was steady and didn’t throw any picks – and the defense made Matt Ryan look ridiculous with constant press while not giving him anywhere to throw.

There were WAY too many penalties overall, but the D that allowed just two field goals should be able to hold down a San Francisco offense that really does have running back depth issues.

Make Jimmy Garoppolo deal with the secondary that just stuffed the Falcon receiving corps in a paper bag.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Story continues

These are professional athletes who are built to handle anything, but the 49ers had to play Week 1 in Detroit, go home, and now they have to fly across the country to play in Philadelphia. Yeah, boo hoo, it’s just a plane ride, but if you buy into the whole circadian rhythm thing, the ball get kicked off 10 am San Francisco time.

The bigger issue will be an Eagle defense that’s about to have its second straight strong performance.

Hurts will throw two picks that keep the Niners around – the San Francisco defense will generate pressure from the start – but he’ll also run well enough for the ground attack to average over five yards per carry.

Expect a good one.

San Francisco vs Philadelphia Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 23, San Francisco 20

Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Peyton and Eli

1: Cry Macho

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings