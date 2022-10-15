San Francisco vs Atlanta prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

San Francisco vs Atlanta How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: San Francisco (3-2), Atlanta (2-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

San Francisco vs Atlanta Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

Can Atlanta actually throw the forward pass and complete it?

The Falcons don’t attempt to throw because they don’t have enough healthy talent at receiver and Desmond Ridder isn’t ready yet at quarterback. That, and the offense is so strong at running. One problem …

San Francisco is the best in the NFL against the run.

It’s a physical bunch that only allowed 100 yards against Denver. No one’s breaking off big gashing runs, the big pass plays aren’t there against this secondary, and …

– Week 6 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Atlanta Will Win

It’s not like the 49ers faced a slew of great ground games. Seattle? It was okay for a while. The Rams, Panthers, and Broncos aren’t rumbling, and the Bears are hit or miss.

This is sort of a misleading stat, but the 49ers are 0-2 when allowing over 65 yards and 3-0 when allowing fewer.

Atlanta is the best running team San Francisco has had to deal with. Others stepped up with Cordarrelle Patterson out, and at home it’s not going to shy away from grinding it out.

– Week 6 NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Can Atlanta really run on San Francisco? Yeah, but it won’t work as much as it has to.

That matters, and so do turnovers. San Francisco is 3-0 when not turning it over multiple times and 0-2 when it does. Atlanta needs to do everything right to pull this off. It’ll come close, but not quite get there.

– CFN Week 7 College Football Expert Picks

San Francisco vs Atlanta Prediction, Line

San Francisco 23, Atlanta 17

Line: San Francisco -4.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

San Francisco vs Atlanta Must See Rating: 3

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News