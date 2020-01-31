San Francisco uses 2nd half to pull away from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Charles Minlend scored 21 points and Jimbo Lull and Khalil Shabazz each scored 15 and San Francisco beat San Diego 69-44 on Thursday.

The Dons (16-5-3 West Coast Conference) led 27-22 and outscored San Diego 22-10 in the first nine-and-a-half minutes of the second and were never never challenged down the stretch.

San Francisco has won five of its last six.

Braun Hartfield led San Diego (8-15, 1-7) with 11 points. The Toreros were 16-of-54 (30.2%) - including 1 of 12 from 3-point range and missed nine of 20 attempts from the foul line.

San Diego has dropped back-to-back contests and seven of eight.

