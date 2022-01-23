San Francisco special teams deliver two huge plays for the 49ers

Offense, defense and special teams.

Good teams find ways to make plays in all three phases of the game, and for the San Francisco 49ers on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, special teams are coming through in a huge way as the visitors try and upset the Green Bay Packers.

The first big special teams play came right before halftime. After Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception near the end zone, Aaron Rodgers put the Packers in position for points before the halftime break. A Nick Bosa sack forced the Packers to settle for the field goal attempt, and that is when safety Jimmie Ward delivered the first big moment:

Still, the home team maintained their lead into the fourth quarter, using this critical stop of the 49ers offense on a short fourth down attempt to help preserve their lead:

This play was very similar to a short-yardage conversion earlier in the game, that saw the 49ers run to the edge on a toss play behind left tackle Trent Williams, who was sent in motion on the play as a lead blocker. On this snap, Garoppolo hands the football off, and while the right edge looks to be secured behind Williams, the running back is stuffed and the Packers defense kept the home team in front.

However, Rodgers and the Green Bay offenses stalled on their ensuing possession, and a third-down sack of the quarterback brought the Packers punt team onto the field.

Enter Talanoa Hufanga and the San Francisco punt block team:

Jordan Willis got to the spot to block the punt, and Hufanga returned it to knot the game at ten. As Joe Buck pointed out on the call from the broadcast booth, the Packers special teams have been brutal this season. According to Football Outsiders, the Green Bay special teams units turned in a DVOA of just -5.2% this season, placing them dead last in the league.

Compounding matters for the Packers, Green Bay was forced to punt on their subsequent possession, and the 49ers offense has a chance to win the game with under three minutes to go.