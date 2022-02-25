San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward has message for Chiefs’ Travis Kelce ahead of 2022 game

The NFL’s rotating schedule means the Chiefs will play the four NFC West teams in 2022, including a road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

And one 49ers player in particular is eager for the Super Bowl LIV rematch. Safety Jimmie Ward answered fan questions Wednesday on Instagram Live and said he’s fired up to face the Chiefs and one of their stars.

You might think Ward was talking about wide receiver Tyreek Hill, since Ward tackled Hill after a 44-yard reception on the famous “2-3 Jet Chip Wasp” play.

But Ward is actually excited to play against Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Ward wants the whole world to know. It seems Ward wants to show how he can shut down a star tight end.

“I’m looking forward to that matchup with Kelce, too,” Ward told fans and then repeated that thought for emphasis. ”I’m looking forward to that matchup with Kelce. Please somebody go and tell him I said it. I’m looking forward. I can’t wait. I can’t wait ‘til that matchup.”

Here is the clip, and be aware Ward curses at one point.

In Super Bowl LIV, Kelce had six receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. That TD kicked off a 21-point fourth quarter that gave the Chiefs the Lombardi Trophy.