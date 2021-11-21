San Francisco at Jacksonville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

San Francisco at Jacksonville How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: San Francisco (4-5), Jacksonville (2-7)

San Francisco at Jacksonville Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

The Jacksonville offense just can’t get going.

Trevor Lawrence is struggling, the running game – even with a good day against Indianapolis – can’t seem to carry things – and the team hasn’t scored more than 17 points in any of the last three games.

The San Francisco defense has been good enough.

It hasn’t been a wall, but it’s been able to hold up well against the Rams last week just as the offense is getting more physical.

Even with Elijah McGuire hurting, the ground game still has several options to power away on a run defense that hasn’t been pushed too much quite yet.

Why Jacksonville Will Win

The Jaguar running game should work.

James Robinson is questionable, but Jacksonville has just enough options to rotate against a run defense that stuffed the Rams but was hammered by Arizona, Chicago and Indianapolis.

But it’s this simple. San Francisco is fine when it’s sharp and not turning the ball over. It’s 3-0 when giving the ball away, and 1-5 when it does – the few mistakes see to throw off everything with this team. The Jaguars don’t force a whole lot of mistakes, but when they came up with three takeaways against Buffalo, they won. The also got a takeaway in the win over Miami, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Jaguars only have one takeaway in the seven losses.

The 49ers will be sharp, efficient, and will take care of the ball to overcome a decent bounce-back game from Trevor Lawrence. The ground game will be there, but it’ll be Jimmy Garoppolo and the passing attack that get it done.

San Francisco at Jacksonville Prediction, Line

San Francisco 27, Jacksonville 17

Line: San Francisco -6.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

