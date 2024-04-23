San Francisco Giants and New York Mets play in game 2 of series

New York Mets (12-10, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (2-1, 2.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (2-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -155, Mets +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

San Francisco has gone 6-5 at home and 11-13 overall. The Giants have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

New York has a 6-4 record on the road and a 12-10 record overall. The Mets have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has five doubles and five home runs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 10-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has two doubles and seven home runs for the Mets. Starling Marte is 13-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mets: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.