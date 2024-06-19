San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays dies at 93

Baseball icon Willie Mays died on June 18, the San Francisco Giants announced. He was 93.

In a tweet, the San Francisco Giants confirmed the news.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93,” the post reads.

In a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle, his son, Michael Mays, thanked his father’s loyal fans.

“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” he told the newspaper. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

Nicknamed the “Say Hey Kid,” Mays is widely regarded to be one of baseball’s greatest players.

The Hall of Fame center fielder starred for the Giants in New York from 1951-57 and then in San Francisco from 1958-72 when the club moved west. In a May 1972 trade, he returned to New York City and spent his final two seasons with the Mets.

Mays was a 24-time All-Star during his career, tied with Stan Musial for second-most behind Hank Aaron’s 25, the Associated Press reports. Mays won the 1954 major league batting title and was voted NL MVP in 1954 and 1965.

