San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel brutally honest about his 2022 season

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was brutally honest about his performance in the 2022 season.

"It was awful," Samuel said to reporters this week. "Every aspect."

The 49ers versatile wideout tallied 56 catches, 632 receiving yards, two touchdown catches, 232 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns last year. It was his worst season statistically since 2020 when he only played in seven games.

Samuel admitted his tough assessment came after he reviewed tape of the 2022 season with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

"Just going through the tape, it was, 'Look how sluggish and, like, how bad you look on tape,'" Samuel said.

Samuel and the 49ers were involved in contract negotiations last offseason. The two sides eventually agreed to a three-year, $73.5 million extension. The wideout acknowledged contract talks played a role in his performance.

"We talked about it, we put it behind us," Samuel said. "I'll never put nothing on tape like that again."

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium.

Despite Samuel’s self-proclaimed "awful" season, the 49ers won the NFC West with a 13-4 record and advanced to the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This year, the 49ers are again considered contenders in the NFC. If Samuel is motivated to improve from his 2022 season, that’s certainly beneficial for San Francisco.

"If he said (he was awful), I know he's going to try to have a better year this year, which I appreciate," 49ers tight end George Kittle said. "Because if Deebo's trying to be better, that's only good for the Niners."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel brutally honest about 2022 season