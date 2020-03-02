As his rookie contract ends, Arik Armstead prepares to test free agency for the first time in his professional career, and he's one of the top defensive linemen on the open market.

After San Francisco selected the former Oregon Duck with the 17th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Armstead turned in a career-best season in 2019 totaling 10 sacks, and two more in the postseason.

Following a disappointing loss in Super Bowl LIV, Armstead said he wants to return to San Francisco and was even open to the franchise tag, which would pay at least the average of the ten-highest paid defensive lineman in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports that the feeling is mutual and the San Francisco 49ers want to get a deal done to bring Armstead back to Santa Clara.

Latest: #49ers want DL Arik Armstead back and are working on getting a deal done, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 2, 2020

The 49ers also have wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety Jimmie Ward as pending free agents they will need to take care of. According to Overthecap.com, the 49ers only have about $13 million in cap space so they may need to restructure some deals to afford all three.

San Francisco 49ers "working" on a deal to re-sign Arik Armstead originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest