Marquise Goodwin officially fastest in NFL, wins $1 million prize at 40 Yards of Gold competition

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is officially the fastest player in the NFL after winning the "40 Yards of Gold" sprinting competition on Saturday night. (AP/Mike Roemer)

The debate is over. Marquise Goodwin is officially the fastest man in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver won the inaugural 40 Yards of Gold competition in Miami on Saturday night, beating out Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson by just 0.05 seconds to bring home the $1 million prize.

Marquise Goodwin tops Donte Jackson by .05 seconds to win inaugural 40 Yards of Gold title. Absolutely electric. He wins the $1 million prize. pic.twitter.com/FPJWcGOGAO — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) June 30, 2019

Marquise Goodwin with the $1 million check for winning the inaugural 40 Yards of Gold. pic.twitter.com/5R8IGbLHyZ — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) June 30, 2019

The competition put 16 current and former players into a single-elimination field, with eight offensive players and eight defensive players. The winners of each division — Goodwin and Jackson — faced off in the finals.

The field was loaded, too. Goodwin, who ran track at Texas and competed in the long jump at the 2012 Olympics in London, flew through the offense side of the bracket, beating Arizona Cardinals receiver Damiere Byrd, Atlanta Falcons receiver Christian Blake and Denver Broncos running back Khalfani Muhammad. Jackson beat cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Jalen Myrick to reach the semifinals, and then beat John Franklin III by just 0.01 seconds to reach the final, according to ESPN.

Donte Jackson tops John Franklin III by .01 (!) seconds in a 40 Yards of Gold semifinal.



It’s Jackson vs. Marquise Goodwin in a big-name final. pic.twitter.com/yeUBn9GesJ — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) June 30, 2019

Each of the 16 players who competed received an appearance fee for doing so, and won prizes for advancing through each round. They were also insured in case of injury.

So, for now at least, Goodwin will head into the season with one of the most coveted titles in the NFL — and a nice payday to go along with it. And given the success of the inaugural event, it’s likely that Goodwin will have to head down to South Florida again next summer to defend his title, too.

