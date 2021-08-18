San Francisco 49ers waive Josh Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft

A quarterback who was a recent first-round draft pick once again has had his NFL future cast in doubt.

Josh Rosen, a first-round pick in 2018, was waived by the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced on Tuesday. The move was necessitated by the acquisition of cornerback Davontae Harris off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

This sort of situation is nothing new to Rosen, who has had a vagabond NFL existence ever since he was selected No. 10 overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals out of UCLA. After one season with the Cardinals, he was jettisoned in a trade to the Miami Dolphins after Arizona picked Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 draft.

With 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa and veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick ahead of him on the depth chart, the Dolphins cut Rosen after a failed attempt to trade him. Two days later, he then was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad. The 49ers signed Rosen to their active roster on Dec. 23 and then re-signed him in February.

Once again, a first-round draft pick helped make Rosen expendable. Rookie Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft, likely will back up veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. Former Philadelphia Eagles backup Nate Sudfeld also is in the mix in San Francisco.

The 49ers were Josh Rosen's fourth NFL team in four seasons in the league.

Rosen did get significant playing time in the 49ers' preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 10 of 15 pass attempts for 93 yards and an interception. However, he was facing an uphill battle in the 49ers' crowded quarterback room.

During his three-year NFL career, Rosen started 16 games (including 13 during his rookie season in Arizona), throwing for 2,845 yards, 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions for a 63.5 passer rating.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Josh Rosen, former first-round pick, waived by San Francisco 49ers