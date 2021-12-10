Will San Francisco 49ers have top receiver Deebo Samuel, top RB Mitchell vs. Bengals?

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) is congratulated by wide receiver Deebo Samuel after scoring against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
Eli Mitchell, the San Francisco 49ers' rushing leader this season, and Deebo Samuel, the team's leader in receiving yardage, are both dealing with injuries that kept them from participating in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and might keep them out of Sunday's Week 14 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Samuel did return to practice Friday. From @KNBR via Twitter:

Mitchell is in concussion protocol in addition to a knee injury. He ranks 11th in the National Football League this season with 759 rushing yards.

Samuel, one of just four NFL receivers with more receiving yards this season (1,006) than Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase (958), has a groin injury. He did not play in the Niners' 30-23 Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

An interesting note from @timkawakami via Twitter about the Niners and Samuel:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Will 49ers have Deebo Samuel, Eli Mitchell against Cincinnati Bengals?

