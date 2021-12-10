Will San Francisco 49ers have top receiver Deebo Samuel, top RB Mitchell vs. Bengals?

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) is congratulated by wide receiver Deebo Samuel after scoring against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Eli Mitchell, the San Francisco 49ers' rushing leader this season, and Deebo Samuel, the team's leader in receiving yardage, are both dealing with injuries that kept them from participating in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and might keep them out of Sunday's Week 14 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Samuel did return to practice Friday. From @KNBR via Twitter:

Deebo Samuel geared up at 49ers practice for the first time this week 🧐 pic.twitter.com/QSYpwAnAhl — KNBR (@KNBR) December 10, 2021

Mitchell is in concussion protocol in addition to a knee injury. He ranks 11th in the National Football League this season with 759 rushing yards.

Samuel, one of just four NFL receivers with more receiving yards this season (1,006) than Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase (958), has a groin injury. He did not play in the Niners' 30-23 Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

An interesting note from @timkawakami via Twitter about the Niners and Samuel:

49ers are 6-2 when Deebo has 78+ total yards.



49ers are 0-4 when Deebo doesn't have 78+ total yards (or doesn't play at all). https://t.co/lvsnn2pf01 — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) December 8, 2021

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Will 49ers have Deebo Samuel, Eli Mitchell against Cincinnati Bengals?