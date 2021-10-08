San Francisco 49ers to start Trey Lance at quarterback as Jimmy Garoppolo is ruled out

Trey Lance’s time has come in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers on Friday revealed Jimmy Garoppolo will be unable to go against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to a calf injury.

The means the Niners are handing the offense over to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft from North Dakota State as they play in the desert.

Lance took over in the second half of the Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after Garoppolo suffered the injury.

Lance has played in 3 games, completing 10-of-18 passes. He has thrown 3 TD passes and rushed for a score.

#SFvsAZ game status: OUT

Jimmy Garoppolo

K'Waun Williams DOUBTFUL

George Kittle QUESTIONABLE

Javon Kinlaw

Lance could be without a huge weapon. tight end George Kittle is listed as doubtful for the NFC West clash with the undefeated Cardinals.

The 49ers are 2-2 in the highly competitive NFC West, regarded as the best division in the league.