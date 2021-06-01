San Francisco 49ers sign WR Andy Jones

The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Andy Jones on Tuesday, according to his representatives via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

Jones, 26, last appeared in a NFL game in 2018.

He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Cowboys and spent parts of two seasons there until he was cut at the end of 2017 training camp.

From there, Jones was claimed by the Texans and went on to sign with the Lions later on in 2018 when he was cut again.

With the Lions, Jones ended up appearing in eight games, making three starts. In that spell, he caught 11 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in a depth role.

In addition to his brief stint at wideout for the Lions, Jones has notched 84 snaps on special teams in his career.

Jones spent 2019 on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

