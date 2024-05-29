San Francisco 49ers sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings to 1-year extension

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is now signed through 2025. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

May 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a one-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Jennings, 26, joined the franchise in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad. Jennings totaled 963 yards and seven scores on 78 catches over the past three seasons.

He totaled a career-high 35 catches for 416 yards and a score over 16 games in 2022. Jennings logged 19 catches for 265 yards and a score in 13 games last season.

He also played a key role in Super Bowl LVIII, catching four passes for 42 yards and a score and throwing a 21-yard touchdown toss in the 49ers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He received the third-best run blocking grade in the league among wide receivers in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.