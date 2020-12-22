49ers sign Josh Rosen to active roster amid QB injury struggles

Josh Rosen is headed back west.

The San Francisco 49ers — who have battled injuries at the quarterback position all season — signed Rosen to their active roster off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

49ers are signing QB Josh Rosen off the Buccaneers practice squad on to SF’s active roster, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2020

Rosen will back up former Iowa star C.J. Beathard for the 49ers’ matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo is still battling an ankle injury, and backup Nick Mullens went down with an elbow injury in their loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Rosen landed on Bucs practice squad after struggles in Arizona, Miami

Rosen was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 10 overall pick in 2018, but has struggled to find success in the league.

The 23-year-old led Arizona to just a 3-13 record during his rookie season there while throwing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was then traded to Miami that offseason — while the Cardinals opted to draft Kyler Murray instead — but he lasted just three games with the Dolphins while throwing five interceptions before he was benched.

Rosen then signed with the Buccaneers practice squad this season, and has been there ever since.

While he likely won’t see much action, if any at all, signing back to an active roster is the first step for Rosen to get back on the field. Whether he can use that opportunity to secure a deal on an active roster for next season, however, remains to be seen.

Josh Rosen will back up CJ Beathard for the 49ers on Sunday. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

