San Francisco 49ers select Ty Davis-Price with pick No. 93 in 2022 NFL draft

With the 93rd pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Ty Davis-Price to be their running back of the future. Davis-Price was one of the top running backs in the SEC as a junior in 2021.

He capped a three-year career with 1,744 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns and had his best season as a junior with 1,003 yards and 6 touchdowns. He appeared in 36 games with 16 starts with a career average of 4.6 yards per carry and he set the LSU single-game rushing record with 287 yards in a win over the Florida Gators.

From the Bayou to the Bay Area, the 49ers are getting a great running back in Tyrion Davis-Price. He’ll have to contend with a talented running back in Elijah Mitchell, but he will likely replace Raheem Mostert as the No. 2 back.

