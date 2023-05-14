San Francisco 49ers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The San Francisco 49ers are a dominant team with questions at quarterback. Who will be the starter in a perfect lineup, will it be 2021 third overall draft pick Trey Lance, or 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Whoever it may be, Kyle Shanahan has built a system for them. With numerous weapons, such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk. How far will the 49ers go, it entirely depends on the quarterback. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the 49ers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
49ers 2022 Record: 13-4 (Loss in NFC Championship)
Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Key Players: Brock Purdy (QB), Christian McCaffrey (RB), Nick Bosa (DE)
San Francisco 49ers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 2: 9/17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 3: 9/21 vs. New York Giants (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 4: 10/1 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 5: 10/8 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 6: 10/15 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 7: 10/23 at Minnesota Vikings (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 8: 10/29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 9: BYE WEEK
Week 10: 11/12 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 11: 11/19 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 12: 11/23 at Seattle Seahawks (Thursday), 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 13: 12/3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 14: 12/10 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 15: 12/17 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/25 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Monday), 8:15 PM, ABC
Week 17: 12/31 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 18: TBD vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Giants
Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Cowboys
Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Vikings
Thursday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Seahawks
Monday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Ravens
San Francisco 49ers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk