San Francisco 49ers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The San Francisco 49ers are a dominant team with questions at quarterback. Who will be the starter in a perfect lineup, will it be 2021 third overall draft pick Trey Lance, or 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Whoever it may be, Kyle Shanahan has built a system for them. With numerous weapons, such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk. How far will the 49ers go, it entirely depends on the quarterback. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the 49ers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

San Francisco 49ers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Giants

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Cowboys

  • Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Vikings

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Seahawks

  • Monday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Ravens

