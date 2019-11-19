Richard Sherman donates $5,000 to help Compton youth football team reach national championships

Richard Sherman is helping a group of Compton six-year-olds reach the national championship after they pulled off yet another undefeated season. (AP)

Thanks largely to San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, a young football team from Compton, California, will be able to attend the National Youth Championship in Florida next month.

The Hub City football team, a group of kindergarten and first grade students in the Los Angeles area, went undefeated and won their division’s “Super Bowl” for the second straight season this fall, earning a bid to the national championship on the other side of the country.

“They train every day,” coach Mike Clark said, via Fox 11. “They train like it’s intense training. It’s training that you don’t see from 6-year-olds. It’s kids that just met each other this year where they can have a long brotherhood and a future.”

Yet in order to attend the National Youth Championship, the team needed to raise $15,000. After raising nearly $700 on their own, the team launched a GoFundMe page.

That’s when Sherman took notice.

Sherman, a Compton native himself who is in the midst of his ninth season in the NFL, was extremely impressed with the program and decided to donate $5,000 on Monday

I will just do it through the go fund. Thank you for the help — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 18, 2019

By Monday afternoon, just one day after launching the fundraising campaign, the team had raised more than $27,000 — more than hitting their initial goal.

Thank you to every one else that donated! Those kids will have a blast — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 18, 2019

“It’s a chance of a lifetime,” parent Phenice Hurtado said, via Fox 11. “Many of them have never been on a plane, nevertheless traveled across the country. And so exposing at such a young age travel and other stats and that kind of national platform creates dreams for them as they get older to aspire to do big things and that it’s possible.”

