Jimmy Garoppolo leaves early after ankle injury against Jets, replaced by Nick Mullens

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left their matchup against the New York Jets at halftime in Week 2 after tweaking his ankle.

Garoppolo was replaced in the second half by backup Nick Mullens. The team officially ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo tweaks ankle early

Garoppolo was taken down early and hit in the back of the leg in the first quarter, and was then seen getting looked at by trainers on the sidelines.

He finished out the first half successfully, going 14 of 16 for 131 yards with two touchdowns to give the 49ers a 21-3 lead at the break. Garoppolo looked like he was struggling to move at times, however, and was seen moving with a bit of a limp repeatedly.

With a significant lead in hand in the second half, Mullens took Garoppolo’s place. The severity of his injury isn’t known.

Garoppolo marks latest 49ers injury

Garoppolo’s injury marked just the latest for the 49ers, marking a rough start to the year in San Francisco.

Nick Bosa, the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, injured his leg in a pile in the first quarter and had to be carted off the field.

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas went down soon after, and running back Raheem Mostert didn’t return in the second half after suffering a knee injury of his own. Mostert had an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter while running at 23.1 miles per hour, the fastest speed the league has recorded in five years.

The team was already without star tight end George Kittle, who suffered a knee sprain in the 49ers’ Week 1 loss, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and cornerback Richard Sherman, too.

While the injury woes could hurt them in the long run, it doesn’t look to be an issue in the short term.

