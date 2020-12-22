San Francisco 49ers QB Nick Mullens may need season-ending surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens suffered a right elbow injury that could require season-ending Tommy John surgery per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Mullens has undoubtedly struggled this season, but he has also had to play far more than the team planned. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has dealt with two high ankle sprains this season, forcing Mullens to play ten games and make eight starts in his absence. On the season, Mullens has completed 64.7% of his passes for 2437 yards and 12 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

With starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on Injured reserve and unlikely to be ready for Week 16, the 49ers will turn to third-string quarterback, CJ Beathard for their upcoming showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

Shanahan said the team will probably sign a quarterback off another team’s practice squad to solve their quarterback depth issue. Garoppolo’s practice window is open, but he’s unlikely to return against Arizona. Practice squad QB Josh Johnson went on the COVID-19 list as well, leaving Beathard as the only healthy quarterback going into Week 16.

Related