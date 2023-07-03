San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy announces engagement to girlfriend Jenna Brandt

In what has been a remarkable year for him, Brock Purdy can cross another thing off his list.

The final pick of the 2022 NFL draft who went on to star for the San Francisco 49ers last season when injuries affected the quarterback position, Purdy announced Sunday on Instagram that he became engaged to his girlfriend, Jenna Brandt.

"My Jenna girl forever," Purdy wrote in the caption. "I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!"

The post included photos of the moment Purdy proposed and showed the couple posing with family on a pier by the water.

Purdy, 23, ascended to San Francisco's starting quarterback job in a surprise rookie season after the team faced injuries to incoming starter Trey Lance and current Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers excelled with Purdy under center, marching all the way to the NFC championship game until he, too, suffered an untimely injury.

In 12 games this season, including the playoffs, Purdy completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,943 yards, with 16 touchdowns against only four interceptions.

He started eight games after he was inserted midway through a Week 13 game against the Dolphins, when Garoppolo sustained a broken leg. The 49ers won all but one of Purdy's starts, with the loss coming against the Eagles in the conference title game, following his injury.

Midway through the first quarter of San Francisco's 31-7 loss, on the 49ers' first offensive drive of the game with the team already trailing 7-0, Purdy dropped back on a second-down pass attempt. Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick drilled Purdy before he could release the ball, striking the quarterback at his elbow as Purdy was swinging back in his motion. He was later diagnosed with a complete tear to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and underwent successful surgery to repair the issue.

49ers general manager John Lynch said during the spring that despite the injury, Purdy "has earned the right" to be the team's starter moving forward. Purdy is on track to return to the field in 2023, as he recently traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, to begin a training and throwing program with QB coach Will Hewlett and orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 49ers QB Brock Purdy announces engagement to girlfriend Jenna Brandt