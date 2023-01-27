San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: Game predictions, picks and odds for NFC championship

Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles will be tasked with defending home turf against Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Can the standout 49ers defense — led by standout rusher Nick Bosa — contain Hurts and Co. in the NFC championship game? Will Purdy, surrounded by weapons such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, continue to impress? Or will the Eagles reign supreme? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the 49ers vs. Eagles NFC championship game:

49ers at Eagles odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Eagles (-2.5)

Moneyline: Eagles (-150); 49ers (+130)

Over/under: 46.5

More odds, injury info for 49ers vs. Eagles

ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL: How the NFL playoff bracket looks heading into championship weekend

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Five Championship Sunday storylines to monitor as 49ers, Bengals, Chiefs and Eagles eye Super Bowl

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Takeaways from NFL divisional playoffs: Weekend signals changing of the guard at QB

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 23, Eagles 21

In a battle of the league’s top two defenses, I think the 49ers’ ability to generate pressure up the middle and on the edge could potentially stifle Hurts, who appeared to play slightly hesitantly at times in the divisional round when rushing. The 49ers and Kyle Shanahan love attacking the middle of the field, where Philly is weakest on defense. If San Francisco can disrupt the timing of Philadelphia’s offense and speed it up, I think A.J. Brown (who suffered an injury against the Giants) and DeVonta Smith might not be as productive as they normally could be.

Safid Deen: Eagles 30, 49ers 24

The Eagles, the most consistent team all season, return to the Super Bowl behind Hurts and a stout defense, while the 49ers' run with Purdy ends with offensive struggles in Philadelphia.

Story continues

Richard Morin: 49ers 28, Eagles 23

Is there still some Purdy magic left in the can? I think so. The Eagles' defense struggles with the 49ers' middle-of-the-field attack while the San Francisco defense does just enough disruption to prevent Hurts from accruing consistent chunk yardage.

Jarrett Bell: Eagles 24, 49ers 20

Nate Davis: 49ers 24, Eagles 17

Tyler Dragon: Eagles 21, 49ers 16

WINNERS AND LOSERS: NFL divisional playoff round winners and losers: Brock Purdy continues to win; Dak Prescott underwhelms

IT'S BACK: USA TODAY Ad Meter returns for 35th installment of rating Super Bowl commercials. What to know.

NFL salaries: The highest-paid NFL players by position

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks, odds