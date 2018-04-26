San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

The San Francisco 49ers' 2017 season can be summed up in two phases.

They lost their first eight games under new coach Kyle Shanahan and then traded for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

With Garoppolo under center, San Francisco won their final five games while averaging almost 29 points per game. Garropolo finished with 1,560 passing yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

After they bolstered their offensive line in Round One, the Niners traded veteran tackle Trent Brown and a fifth round pick to the Patriots before Round Two, getting a third third-round pick in return.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the 49ers hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 9 (No. 9 overall)

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

Andy Benoit's grade: C

Drafting McGlinchey is a bit of a head-scratcher given that the 49ers just gave left tackle Joe Staley a raise for the next two years. Right tackle is just as valuable in today’s NFL, but it’s hard to imagine the Niners not signing Trent Brown (the NFL’s largest man, and a decent athlete) to a long-term deal after this season. Do they believe the nearly 6’ 8” McGlinchey can somehow play guard? Do they believe Brown can? Or do they think Staley is slowing down, which was the belief before he turned in a stellar 2017 season? Adding to the curiosity of this pick is the fact that Kyle Shanahan’s system often makes life easier on pass rushers. It is a zone running based scheme, however, and those blocks require athleticism along the O-line.

Scouting Report: With a nice blend of length and athleticism, as well as experience on both sides of the line, McGlinchey should become a quality starter. He doesn’t overwhelm opponents and his ceiling doesn’t match Conor Williams’s, but he’s technically polished with a chance to start immediately, probably on the right side.

Story Continues

Round 2, Pick 27 (No. 59 overall)

Round 3, Pick 6 (No. 70 overall)

Round 3, Pick 10 (No. 74 overall)

Round 3, Pick 31 (No. 95 overall) [via New England]

Round 4, Pick 28 (No. 128 overall)

Round 6, Pick 10 (No. 184 overall)

Round 7, Pick 5 (No. 223 overall)

Round 7, Pick 22 (No. 240 overall)