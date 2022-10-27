San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

After getting throttled at home by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) find themselves in desperate need of a win on the road against Matthew Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (3-3) in a game with huge NFC West ramifications.

The Rams have had their fair share of struggles during the 2022 season, but will Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Co. find some rhythm coming out of the bye in a wide-open division? Or can Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel pull off a tough win on the road? The game kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m ET from SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the 49ers vs. Rams Week 8 game:

49ers at Rams odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: 49ers (-1.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-117); Rams (+103)

Over/under: 43.5

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 28, Rams 20

This is an interesting matchup as both coaches know each other extremely well. But both teams have been so hot and cold this season, that I’m going to back the team that has the better defense — even though the Chiefs' buzzsaw ran through them last week. And with a full week to incorporate Christian McCaffrey, I think the Niners cover as road favorites.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is brought down by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the first half of January's NFC title game.

Safid Deen: 49ers 24, Rams 17

The 49ers got a rude awakening against the Chiefs last week in Christian McCaffrey’s debut, but their defense loves going up against Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the Rams' offense, which has yet to find its footing this season. I’ll take San Francisco on the road in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Rams 24, 49ers 21

Refreshed from a bye, Sean McVay finally beats Kyle Shanahan in a regular-season meeting as L.A.’s defense stifles Christian McCaffrey at home and Cooper Kupp catches three touchdowns.

