49ers coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t have many good memories of his time in Washington

Kyle Shanahan has very clear memories about his time working for the Washington Redskins.

It’s just that most of them — actually, nearly all of them — aren’t pleasant.

Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Redskins on Sunday at FedExField, marking his second trip to the D.C. area since taking over at the helm of the organization. Shanahan — who was Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2010 to 2013 while his dad, Mike, was the head coach — was asked on Wednesday what his favorite part about his time there was.

“Being able to work with my dad and be around some other good coaches,” Shanahan replied.

He was then asked what the worst part of his time there was.

“Everything else,” he said, drawing laughs in the media room.

There weren't a whole lot of things Kyle Shanahan enjoyed in Washington...



(via @957thegame) pic.twitter.com/roaof0s4rN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 16, 2019

When looking back on those four seasons spent in Washington, it’s easy to see why Shanahan feels that way.

The Redskins finished last in the NFC North in three of those seasons, never winning more than six games. The team went just 3-13 in his final year there, too. The one season when they did have some success — the team won the division and went 10-6 in 2012 — they were knocked out of the postseason in the wildcard round after quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a brutal knee injury.

Reports surfaced during his time there that he was “rubbing many people the wrong way” in the organization, and that he had “no relationship at all” with Griffin. He’s voiced his displeasure with a number of things that went on in that organization on multiple occasions, too.

“I’m better because of what I went through in Washington,” Shanahan said in 2017 after being hired in San Francisco, via the Washington Post. “It made it to where I can handle it.”

Things in Washington clearly aren’t much better now. The team already fired coach Jay Gruden after a rough, winless start. While the team finally got its first win of the year last week, it was a one-point victory over the Miami Dolphins — who are, undoubtedly, at the bottom of the NFL.

Though a win would bring the 49ers to a perfect 6-0 record, which would be their first since 1990, Shanahan insisted that he has no beef heading into Sunday’s matchup — his second against Washington with the 49ers.

He’s more than moved on.

“That was a while ago,” Shanahan said, via ESPN. “I’ve been in three different buildings since. My dad retired. He’s good. We’ve accepted what we had to deal with there and moved on. We’ll watch other people deal with it.”

