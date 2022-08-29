San Francisco 49ers make Jimmy Garoppolo ‘the highest paid backup’ in the NFL

For months, NFL fans — and analysts — have been wondering where Jimmy Garoppolo might play this season. As it turns out, he might be staying right at home in San Francisco. According to a new report, Garoppolo and the 49ers are working on a new contract that will make him the “highest paid backup” in the NFL.

The report comes as final roster cuts are due from all 32 NFL teams by the close of business on Tuesday. With Garoppolo still on the roster, there was speculation that the 49ers might simply release him. Instead, according to this report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the new deal keeps him on the roster while “making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward:”

The #49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest paid backup in the NFL, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A solution that keeps Jimmy G on the roster while making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward. pic.twitter.com/HZJf5Zc48m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, which guarantees that Garoppolo will remain in San Francisco this season, and have the freedom to leave prior to the 2023 campaign:

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. pic.twitter.com/2tj0dDGgN9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

Under the deal, Garoppolo has a base salary of $6.5 million, which is fully guaranteed:

Comp update: Jimmy Garoppolo’s one-year restructured deal is worth $6.5 million in base, fully guaranteed, per sources. He has another total of $500k in roster bonuses. He also has playtime bonuses that can boost it another nearly $9M. So, one year, $7M, up to just shy of $16M. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire