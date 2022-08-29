San Francisco 49ers make Jimmy Garoppolo ‘the highest paid backup’ in the NFL

Mark Schofield
·2 min read
For months, NFL fans — and analysts — have been wondering where Jimmy Garoppolo might play this season. As it turns out, he might be staying right at home in San Francisco. According to a new report, Garoppolo and the 49ers are working on a new contract that will make him the “highest paid backup” in the NFL.

The report comes as final roster cuts are due from all 32 NFL teams by the close of business on Tuesday. With Garoppolo still on the roster, there was speculation that the 49ers might simply release him. Instead, according to this report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the new deal keeps him on the roster while “making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward:”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, which guarantees that Garoppolo will remain in San Francisco this season, and have the freedom to leave prior to the 2023 campaign:

Under the deal, Garoppolo has a base salary of $6.5 million, which is fully guaranteed:

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

