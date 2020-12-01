San Francisco 49ers history: All 14 games played at State Farm Stadium

The 49ers are set to play at least their next two home games at the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium, because of new COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County.

With San Francisco playing in the home of its division rivals, we decided to look back on the history of the two clubs inside that stadium, which was finished for the start of the 2006 campaign.

The 49ers are 6-8 there, and only last year snapped a five-game losing streak in that building.

They won’t be playing the Cardinals the next two weeks. They’ll “host” the Bills and Washington in Weeks 13 and 14 before facing the Cardinals in their stadium as the road team in Week 15.

Here’s a quick look back at all 14 of the 49ers’ games at State Farm Stadium:

Week 1, 2006 | Cardinals 34, 49ers 27

While the 49ers lost in the first-ever game at State Farm Stadium, then called University of Phoenix Stadium, they did score the first regular-season touchdown. Alex Smith connected with Vernon Davis for a 31-yard score on the game's opening drive. Then the Cardinals rattled off 21 straight points and cruised to a victory that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

Week 12, 2007 | 49ers 37, Cardinals 31 (OT)

Trent Dilfer earned a victory over Kurt Warner in the 49ers' second game at the Cardinals' home stadium. The fourth quarter was a wild one that featured three fourth-quarter lead changes, a game-tying field goal by the Cardinals at the end of regulation, and a game-winning fumble recovery in the end zone by 49ers OLB Tully Banta-Cain in overtime.

Week 10, 2008 | Cardinals 29, 49ers 23

Arizona went into the game favored by 9.5 points, but the two-win 49ers gave them all they could handle. San Francisco led by as many as 11 in the first half and held onto an 8-point advantage at halftime. The more talented Cardinals chipped away though and ultimately won on a touchdown reception by Larry Fitzgerald with less than five minutes to go. San Francisco got to the red zone twice in the final five minutes and had two tries to win it from inside the five, but Frank Gore and Michael Robinson were both stuffed at the goal line on the final two plays of the game.

Week 1, 2009 | 49ers 20, Cardinals 16

San Francisco got another crack at a Week 1 game in Arizona in 2009 and came away with a victory. The game was sloppy. It featured five field goals, 16 penalties and three turnovers between the two clubs. A Frank Gore three-yard TD reception from Shaun Hill halfway through the fourth quarter proved to be the difference. Justin Smith sacked Kurt Warner on the final play of the game.

Week 12, 2010 | 49ers 27, Cardinals 6

San Francisco earned its second consecutive victory in the desert with a blowout victory in 2010. Michael Crabtree hauled in a touchdown early Anthony Dixon and Brian Westbrook tacked on rushing scores and the 49ers led 21-6 at the half and coasted to a win. A notable from this one: it was Westbrook's final 100-yard rushing game. He posted 136 yards on 23 attempts.

Week 14, 2011 | Cardinals 21, 49ers 19

This was a strange loss for the upstart 49ers who entered the contest at 10-2 against the 5-7 Cardinals. San Francisco looked to be on its way to an easy victory when Frank Gore rumbled for a 37-yard touchdown to put the visiting team ahead 19-7 with 12:24 left in the third quarter. John Skelton led a comeback though with a touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald in the third, and another to Andre Roberts with just over 9 minutes to go. Alex Smith completed only three of his final seven passes as San Francisco's offense stalled down the stretch.

Week 8, 2012 | 49ers 24, Cardinals 3

The 49ers avenged their 2011 hiccup in Arizona with a 21-point thumping the following season. Alex Smith was nearly perfect with 18 completions on 19 attempts for 232 yards and three touchdowns. The lone incompletion was a drop that hit TE Delanie Walker in the chest. Michael Crabtree also had a good game against All-Pro Patrick Peterson with five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona on offense rushed nine times for seven yards in a dominant performance from San Francisco's excellent defense.

Week 17, 2013 | 49ers 23, Cardinals 20

This would've been a win-or-go-home game for the 49ers had it not been for NaVorro Bowman's Pick 6 against the Falcons the previous week to punch San Francisco's ticket to the postseason. Arizona gave the 49ers a fight after the visitors jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter behind a pair of touchdown passes from Colin Kaepernick. The Cardinals battled back to make the final few minutes a wild ride. Andre Roberts scored on a 34-yard TD pass from Carson Palmer to make it a 17-17 game with 3:20 left. Phil Dawson drilled a 56-yard field goal with 1:45 to go that put the 49ers back up 20-17. Arizona tied it again with 29 seconds left, but San Francisco got into field goal range for a game-winning try on a Kaepernick 29-yard strike to WR Quinton Patton. Dawson drilled the 40-yard try for the win with no time left.

Week 3, 2014 | Cardinals 23, 49ers 14

The 2014 49ers were a shell of the team that went to the previous three NFC championship games. Drew Stanton lit up the once great defense for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdown passes went to John Brown on back-to-back drives. The first one pulled them within one score, the second put them ahead. A Chandler Catanzaro field goal with 34 seconds left iced it. Colin Kaepernick had a good game for the 49ers with 245 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with 54 yards on the ground. This would begin a long string of losses for San Francisco in Glendale.

Week 3, 2015 | Cardinals 47, 49ers 7

Kaepernick threw four interceptions including two Pick 6s that gave the Cardinals a quick 14-0 lead. Two Chris Johnson touchdowns extended it to a 28-0 Cardinals advantage in the first half. Kaepernick's 12-yard rushing touchdown before the end of the half was the only scoring of the day for San Francisco. The 40-point loss was the 49ers' worst since 2006, and they haven't had one since.

Week 10, 2016 | Cardinals 23, 49ers 20

San Francisco was atrocious during the 2016 season with their only two wins coming against the Los Angeles Rams. They kept this one close though after falling behind 14-0 early. Jeremy Kerley had a touchdown catch, Phil Dawson booted two field goals and Kaepernick had a game-tying rushing touchdown with 1:55 left. The 49ers defense let them down though and Chandler Catanzaro drilled a 34-yard field goal for the win as time expired.

Week 4, 2017 | Cardinals 18, 49ers 15 (OT)

There's not much to say about this one. The teams combined for nine field goals. San Francisco drove down to the 5 on their opening possession of overtime but settled for a Robbie Gould field goal. That left the door open for the Cardinals to score a game-winning touchdown. With 38 seconds left in overtime at the 49ers' 19, Carson Palmer found Larry Fitzgerald for a game-winning score and the game's lone touchdown. A truly abysmal game between a couple bad teams.

Week 8, 2018 | Cardinals 18, 49ers 15

Speaking of abysmal games between bad teams – the scoring in this one opened with a safety when Josh Rosen committed an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone. Marquise Goodwin had a 55-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put San Francisco up 12-3, and Robbie Gould tacked on a field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it a two-touchdown game. Then Rosen mounted the lone fourth-quarter comeback of his career. He found Fitzgerald for a 13-yard score on the drive after Gould's field goal, and with 34 seconds left he connected with fellow rookie Christian Kirk for a 9-yard, game-winning touchdown. The game fittingly ended with center Erik Magnuson firing a snap over CJ Beathard's head on what would've been a hail mary attempt on the final play.

Week 9, 2019 | 49ers 28, Cardinals 25

The 49ers snapped a five-game losing streak in Arizona last season when they held on for a three-point win. A key play in the game was an Emmanuel Sanders 1-yard TD catch on the final play of the first half to put San Francisco up 21-7. They needed those four extra points they got by not settling for a field goal. Cardinals WR Andy Isabella outran the 49ers defense for an 88-yard touchdown with 4:53 left, and Kenyan Drake posted the two-point conversion to make it a three-point game. With George Kittle hobbled by knee and ankle injuries, it was backup TE Ross Dwelley coming through with the biggest catch of the game. A false start on Sanders turned a third-and-4 into a third-and-9. QB Jimmy Garoppolo stepped up through pressure and found Dwelley all alone near the sticks. The tight end made the catch and dove forward for a gain of 11 and a game-sealing first down.