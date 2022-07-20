San Francisco 49ers grant Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade

Mark Schofield
·2 min read
With training camps opening up, speculation lingers regarding one veteran quarterback who might find a new home for the 2022 season. That moved one step closer to fruition, as the San Francisco 49ers have granted quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was one of the first to report the news on Wednesday:

Garoppolo is currently recovering from a shoulder injury, but is reportedly “progressing well.” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Tuesday that Garoppolo recently met with his doctors for an evaluation, and is expected to be fully cleared around the middle of August.

Rapoport also reported that Garoppolo has been throwing for “several weeks:”

The game of quarterback musical chairs seems to have wound down, with Baker Mayfield being traded to the Carolina Panthers. Teams like the Seattle Seahawks have been linked with Garoppolo in recent weeks. Of course, the Cleveland Browns could also be an option, depending on what happens with a potential Deshaun Watson suspension. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus mentioned Cleveland as a potential destination on Wednesday:

