San Francisco 49ers’ games moved to Arizona Cardinals stadium

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The COVID-19 precautions in Santa Clara County have forced the San Francisco 49ers to move their next two games to Arizona, home of the Cardinals.

The Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team will play their games in Weeks 13 and 14 in the desert against the 49ers.

The Buffalo Bills certainly can’t be thrilled about returning to Arizona, the scene of their worst memories in 2020.

