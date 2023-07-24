San Francisco 49ers full training camp primer
The seemingly interminable NFL offseason is finally coming to an end and actual football stuff is going to start happening again with teams taking the field for training camp.
The 49ers are due to report to camp Monday with the first practice scheduled for Tuesday.
It’s hard to blame any football fan that checks out after free agency and/or the draft. The good news is we’ve been locked in throughout the offseason and have all the things any fan needs to get dialed back in for camp.
Here’s our complete training camp primer with all the things we’ve been working on during the offseason:
Full positional breakdowns
We took a deep dive on every position on the 49ers’ roster with info on all 90 players.
Things to know for attending
For people planning to attend some training camp practices, there are some of the guidelines and things to know. We broke all of those down for you from tickets, to parking, to special dates and more!
Things to know for fans attending 49ers training camp
Newcomers
The 49ers have 33 new players on their 90-man roster. We took a quick look at all of the new faces and assessed their chances of making the 53-man roster in September.
Every newcomer on 49ers’ roster heading into training camp
More on the rookies
Speaking of the newcomers, we have deeper dives on every 49ers draft pick and undrafted free agent addition from this year.
Something on each of 49ers 11 undrafted rookie signings
53-man roster projection
We’ve done a pair of predictions on what the 49ers’ 53-man roster might look like. The first one was before OTAs. The latest saw a couple tweaks ahead of training camp.
49ers 53-man roster projection 1.0: Pre-OTAs edition
49ers 53-man roster projection 2.0: Pre-training camp edition
Who missed the cut?
The 53-man roster projection for the 49ers will probably not get much easier once preseason work officially begins. Heading into camp there were a ton of players left off our 53-man roster predictions who weren’t easy to cut.
Most difficult cuts on 49ers’ 53-man roster projection
Camp battles
The open starting jobs are sparse on the 49ers’ roster, but there are still plenty of battles going on in camp that are worth keeping a close eye on.
49ers training camp: Most interesting battles and positions to watch
Who's under the radar?
With the quarterback conversation dominating the offseason, there are a number of players going under the radar heading into training camp who could either impress or carve out significant roles with strong performances in the preseason.
Under-the-radar 49ers to keep an eye on in training camp
Rookies to watch
Of the 33 new players on the 49ers’ roster, more than half are rookies. We rolled through San Francisco’s rookie class and broke down the seven to watch closest once camp begins.
7 49ers rookies to watch closest in training camp
It's crunch time for this group
San Francisco’s 90-man roster is littered with familiar faces who haven’t lived up to what the 49ers were hoping for. This is the group that makes up our list of players whose time with San Francisco could be determined by this year’s training camp.
6 49ers facing make-or-break training camp
Roster bubble
The 49ers have a very full roster bubble that could be in flux right up until final cuts. There’s at least one non-rookie at every position that will enter camp sitting on the ever-precarious roster bubble
1 veteran on roster bubble at each position group for 49ers
Catching up around the NFL
Speaking of most dominant...
The 49ers were very well represented in the NFL Wire list of the 50 most dominant NFL players.
5 49ers in NFL Wire’s top 50 most dominant NFL players