San Francisco 49ers draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers traded away their first, second, third and fourth round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But the 49ers also earned three compensatory selections to tap into for Day 2 on Friday.

Here's the 49ers' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft picks

3rd Round, No. 87 overall (from Minnesota) | Ji'Ayir Brown, DB, Penn State

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Let's welcome the 49ers to the draft. Brown had some subpar running numbers this spring, but his film shows a smart player. A 49ers type of pick.

3rd Round, No. 99 overall (compensatory) | Jake Moody, K, Michigan

Instant grade: C

Analysis: Moody was good last year at Michigan, but a top-100 pick for a kicker makes you wonder. No more Robbie Gould in SF. And a reminder of the worth of draft picks when some veterans get traded for Day 3 picks closer to the start of the season.

3rd Round, No. 101 overall (compensatory) | Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Latu is underrated as a pass catcher, but needs to show complete concentration throughout a game. He'll need to block better too in SF's offense.

5th Round, No. 155 overall (from Miami) |

5th Round, No. 164 overall |

5th Round, No. 173 overall (compensatory) |

6th Round, No. 216 overall (compensatory) |

7th Round, No. 222 overall (from Denver) |

7th Round, No. 247 overall |

7th Round, No. 253 overall (compensatory) |

7th Round, No. 255 overall (compensatory) |

NFL Draft 2023 team-by-team picks, grades

AFC

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets

AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans

AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers

AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers

NFC

NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders

NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: San Francisco 49ers draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft