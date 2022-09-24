San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers look for their second win of the 2022 NFL regular season when they travel to Denver to face Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

The Broncos have struggled against two subpar teams, pulling out just one win in games against the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. Can Wilson and Co. put together a complete home effort to knock off a 49ers team playing without staring quarterback Trey Lance? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. from Mile High Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the 49ers vs. Broncos Week 3 game:

49ers at Broncos odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: 49ers (-1.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-120); Broncos (+102)

Over/under: 44.5

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 25, Broncos 14

The Broncos are a team in disarray and Nathaniel Hackett looks like the stage is too big for him. They haven’t converted any of their six trips inside the red zone this season. The Niners actually might be steadier with Jimmy Garoppolo under center and are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Safid Deen: 49ers 27, Broncos 20

Guess who’s back. Back again. Jimmy G’s back. Tell a friend. The 49ers’ backup plan to keep Jimmy Garoppolo proved to be genius. While San Francisco loses another season to evaluate prized No. 3 pick Trey Lance on the field due to his season-ending injury, the 49ers' offense will pick up right where it left off from previous years. The continuity will elevate the 49ers past Russell Wilson and the Broncos, whose early season struggles come back to haunt them again in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Broncos 24, 49ers 21

Nathaniel Hackett lets Russell Wilson decide the final drive himself, escaping with a comeback home win despite a game effort by Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s been left wondering why leading his team to the Super Bowl two years ago prompted being replaced.

Jarrett Bell: 49ers 24, Broncos 19

Nate Davis: 49ers 26, Broncos 20

Tyler Dragon: 49ers 26, Broncos 20

