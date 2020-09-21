San Francisco 49ers continue to find woes, on and off the field

Barry Werner

The best thing about Week 2 for the San Francisco 49ers is they got to play the New York Jets, the closest thing to a bye in the 2020 NFL.

The team saw star defensive lineman Nick Bosa lost for the season with an ACL injury. Solomon Thomas, another D-lineman, went out, RB Raheem Mostert left the victory as did QB Jimmy Graoppolo.

And off the field, it wasn’t any better.

First, the team’s flight to New Jersey from the Bay Area on Friday night after airport personnel crashed into the team plane causing a six-hour delay. It was the only Jet that gave the Niners an issue all weekend.

MRI results were delayed because the machine truck broke down. And, finally,


The team is staying in West Virginia this week rather than flying to the Bay Area and returning a few days later when it faces the New York Giants Sunday at MetLife.