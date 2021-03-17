San Francisco 49ers best remaining free agent fits

The 49ers were busy early in the NFL’s legal negotiating window, but on Day 2 they were relatively quiet. Left tackle Trent Williams early Wednesday morning agreed to a monster six-year deal that will keep him in San Francisco, pushing over over the team’s largest remaining offseason domino.

Now all eyes with the 49ers turn toward the rest of the free agent market where there are a host of other names worth knowing with the new league year set to open at 1:00pm Pacific Time on Wednesday.

Here’s who the 49ers could target once the free agency floodgates open, not including their own free agents:

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

His first four seasons haven't been promising, but he'd be the upgrade at QB2 that San Francisco has been looking for.

RB Matt Breida, Miami Dolphins

The 49ers traded Breida during last year's draft, but a reunion could make sense with San Francisco looking to bolster their backfield. He'd come relatively cheap and wouldn't lose anything if the offseason takes place virtually again.

RB Frank Gore, New York Jets

It felt wrong to not include him. Plus, he wants to return.

RB Duke Johnson, Houston Texans

Johnson is a very good pass catcher who could quickly carve out a role as a versatile piece in the 49ers' backfield.

WR Zay Jones, Las Vegas Raiders

Jones is a good route runner and former second-round pick who hasn't found his way in the pros after a prolific college career. His skill set could make him a good option to battle for the role vacated by Kendrick Bourne.

WR Juju Smith-Schuster

He could be expensive, but if his market doesn't develop, a one-year "prove-it" deal in an offense like Kyle Shanahan's could be enticing to Smith-Schuster who's still just 24-years old.

CB Adoree' Jackson, Tennessee Titans

Jackson is an explosive athlete who was surprisingly released by the Titans after they picked up his fifth-year option. He could contribute on special teams in the return game and is a good enough athlete to battle for playing time at outside and slot corner.

WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

A field-stretching play maker would fit nicely alongside Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. If Hilton's market doesn't develop, he could follow the route of a one-year deal in hopes of producing and getting one more big payday next offseason.

TE Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams

Everett is a good athlete who was underutilized with the Rams. He could offer a nice complementary pass catcher alongside George Kittle and give San Francisco some formational flexibility in different personnel packages.

DE Justin Houston, Indianapolis ColtsD

At Age 32, Houston's market may stay within range where San Francisco can bolster their pass rush with a very good veteran off the edge.

DE Ryan Kerrigan

Kerrigan is past his prime as an every-down player, but he can still get after the quarterback as an extra situational edge rusher who could rotate in along with Samson Ebukam.

CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

Peterson isn't still an All-Pro caliber player, but he's a very good veteran who would allow Emmanuel Moseley to play in the slot while solidifying the top of the 49ers' CB depth chart.

DE Olivier Vernon, Cleveland Browns

Vernon is a really high quality edge player who can play a variety of roles for San Francisco, and he fits a different mold than Ebukam or Dee Ford.

