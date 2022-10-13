San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

Can Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco 49ers (3-2) pick up a win on the road when they visit Marcus Mariota's Atlanta Falcons (2-3)?

The 49ers look for a win to increase their standing in what has turned out to be a wide-open NFC West division, while the Falcons rebound after a controversial roughing-the-passer call denied them a chance to vie for a Week 4 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the 49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 game:

49ers at Falcons odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: 49ers (-5.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-230); Falcons (+190)

Over/under: 43.5

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 24, Falcons 17

The Falcons are a perfect 5-0 against the spread this season, the only unblemished team in the NFL. Still, I find them to be a risky play, depending on the matchup. This is one, with San Francisco’s defense being elite, where I don’t have confidence in Atlanta keeping that trend alive. The key for the Niners is to get Good Jimmy Garoppolo and not Bad Jimmy Garoppolo.

Safid Deen: 49ers 23, Falcons 20

San Francisco’s defense takes advantage of another lowly offense this week to win their third straight game. It’s about time we consider the 49ers as a threat to make the NFC title game again this season.

Lance Pugmire: 49ers 30, Falcons 10

Despite some injuries, San Francisco is finding its defensive footing — no opponent has scored more than 20 points yet — and it’s difficult to envision the undermanned hosts causing problems for the unit.

